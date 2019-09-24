Housekeeping, Catering and Transportation in Jerusalem

Suite Jerusalem was created to provide basic service needs to enhance any visit to Jerusalem.

UPDATE: *Deadline for Sukkos catering orders is Wednesday the 2nd.*

Our goal is to ensure that you and/or your family's needs are properly cared for. We aim to compile the best providers of services that will help meet our goal. ​When booking services with Suite Jerusalem you are guaranteeing yourself an easy vacation.

Check out our fully refreshed and easy-to-use website with a focused three services that perform to perfection:

Our organized and professional drivers have been navigating these roads for years. All vehicles are well kept and cleaned as part of our standard protocol.

Our drivers are courteous and will assist with all luggage. They are licensed to carryout airport pickups and meet passengers in the Ben Gurion arrivals hall.

Our five star catering will allow you the peace of mind that everything is taken care of. Our meats are the top in Israeli quality, fresh from the best butchers in Jerusalem. We use only natural ingredients and take our customer's health very seriously.

All dishes have customization options and easily accommodate any allergens.

We've selected and trained a team of capable maids. Choose the best and most trustworthy to clean your ‘suite’.

Our housekeepers are work in a timely and caring manner. We also keep backup housekeepers to ensure that our customers' requests are always met.

​Just click here to tell us your needs and you'll be on your way to a better vacation.

Who ever thought it would be that easy!