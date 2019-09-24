Trump: Iran on fanatical quest for nukes

US President Donald Trump accused the Iranian government of a "fanatical quest" for nuclear weapons in an address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

"The regime's record of death and destruction is well-known to us all," the president said. "Not only is Iran the number one state sponsor of terrorism, but Iran's leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen.

"At the same time, the regime is squandering the nation's wealth and future in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. we must never allow this to happen.”

Trump stated that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal "has very little time remaining" and had severe gaps in its inspection regime.

"Following our withdrawal [from the nuclear deal], we have implemented severe economic sanctions on the country. Hoping to free itself from sanctions, the regime has escalated its violent and unprovoked aggression. In response to Iran's recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, we just imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran's central bank and sovereign wealth fund.

"All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted: they will be tightened," he declared.