Following removal process, notes placed in sealed bags to maintain privacy. They will be buried on the Mount of Olives.

Employees of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation cleared out the notes placed in the Western Wall by worshipers and visitors in recent months.

The notes were removed using wooden tools rather than iron tools - as was customary for the Temple and the Tabernacle.

At the end of the procedure, the notes were collected and transferred for burial on the Mount of Olives along with holy books no longer in use.

The prayer notes were embedded in the stones of the Western Wall by worshipers from Israel and abroad, Jews and non-Jews, as well as by employees of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation who received tens of thousands of notes through the Western Wall's website and fax.

Last year, more than 32,000 notes were sent via the website, of which more than 1,500 were issued from Israel.

The notes came from various countries around the world, including the US, Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Germany, England, Colombia, Argentina, Ukraine, Canada, South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, Spain, Liberia, Poland, Australia, Ecuador, Switzerland, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Morocco, Hong Kong.

To preserve the privacy and dignity of the notes’ authors, the note-removal area was fenced off until collection of the notes was completed, and all the notes were placed in sealed bags.

Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Shmuel Rabinowitz accompanied the removal process and prayed that the heartfelt wishes of all the note-writers would be accepted.