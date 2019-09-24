Liberman: We're not coordinating with any other party

Yisrael Beytenu MK meets with Blue and White rep. after meeting with Likud's Min. Elkin, party chairman says.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Tuesday morning commented on the political deadlock between Israel's center-left and religious-right blocs.

"Following yesterday's meeting between Yisrael Beytenu's MK Oded Forer and Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), [Forer] met today with MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White)," Liberman wrote on his Facebook page.

"Yisrael Beytenu is not working in coordination with Blue and White, not with the Likud, and not with the Pirate Party.

"Regarding the choice of a Knesset speaker and passing significant laws, this must be done only after it becomes clearer who will be in the coalition and who the prime minister will be. Regarding everything else, we will respond in context."

Earlier on Tuesday, representatives from the center-left Blue and White party met with representatives from the Likud party to discuss a possible unity government.

Neither Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz nor Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu received the backing of the 61 Knesset members necessary to form a government.