How much apples and honey do Israelis use?

This year's national apple crop is expected to reach a total 100,000 tons, the Galilee Development Company said.

The estimate was made two months prior to Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) when people traditionally eat apples and honey.

In addition to domestic production, apple imports range from 20,000 to 25,000 tons per year, with most of the imported apples brought from Europe and the US, in accordance with trade agreements.

Domestic consumption of apples is approximately 16-20 kilograms of apples per capita annually.

Meanwhile, according to a survey by Dun & Bradstreet, Israel uses 4,500 tons of honey each year, with Israelis buying 40% of the annual total before Rosh Hashana. The Marker added that there are 510 beekeepers in Israel, and 100 of them produce over 80% of the country's honey.