Survey: Most Israelis view UN unfavorably

65% of Israelis hold unfavorable view of UN, significantly more than percentage found in any of the 31 other countries in Pew survey.

Tal Polon,

Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly
Flash 90

A majority of Israelis view the UN unfavorably, according to a new survey.

The survey, released on Monday by the Pew Research Center as the 74th UN General Assembly convenes in New York, found that 65% percent of Israelis have an unfavorable view of the UN, a significantly higher percentage than was found in any of the other 31 countries in the survey.

Only 31% of Israelis held a positive view of the UN.

Russia followed in second place, with 43% viewing the UN unfavorably, 34% favorably. Next was Tunisia, with 40% to 33%. In fourth was Greece, with 36% holding an unfavorable view of the UN, though a higher percentage of Greeks, 48%, held a favorable view than an unfavorable one.

Countries with the highest percentage of favorable views were the Philippines (86%), South Korea (82%) and Sweden (80%). The survey also found that majorities of Canadians (69%) and Americans (59%) expressed a favorable opinion.

Out of the countries surveyed, a median of 62% held a positive view of the UN, while 25% held a negative view.

The survey included 34,904 people from 32 countries, and was conducted between May 13 and Aug. 29, 2019.

Tags:UN, Israelis, Pew Research Center



