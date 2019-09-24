Survey: Most Israelis view UN unfavorably

65% of Israelis hold unfavorable view of UN, significantly more than percentage found in any of the 31 other countries in Pew survey.

A majority of Israelis view the UN unfavorably, according to a new survey.

The survey, released on Monday by the Pew Research Center as the 74th UN General Assembly convenes in New York, found that 65% percent of Israelis have an unfavorable view of the UN, a significantly higher percentage than was found in any of the other 31 countries in the survey.

Only 31% of Israelis held a positive view of the UN.

Russia followed in second place, with 43% viewing the UN unfavorably, 34% favorably. Next was Tunisia, with 40% to 33%. In fourth was Greece, with 36% holding an unfavorable view of the UN, though a higher percentage of Greeks, 48%, held a favorable view than an unfavorable one.

Countries with the highest percentage of favorable views were the Philippines (86%), South Korea (82%) and Sweden (80%). The survey also found that majorities of Canadians (69%) and Americans (59%) expressed a favorable opinion.

Out of the countries surveyed, a median of 62% held a positive view of the UN, while 25% held a negative view.

The survey included 34,904 people from 32 countries, and was conducted between May 13 and Aug. 29, 2019.