Site playing synagogue matchmaker tops 1,100 synagogues

More then 1,100 synagogues across the United States and around the world will welcome Jewish college students and young adults to worship with them for the High Holidays for free.

Synagogue Connect will help Jewish young people between the ages of 18 and 26 to find the synagogue with the appropriate affiliation near them to attend Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) services.

Synagogue Connect was founded in 2017 by Rabbi Ronald Brown and Charles Klein. It uses an online system to make the matches. It also works with Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity and Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority to continue building its list of synagogues.

“Our purpose is to help young adults Jews connect, reconnect – or in some cases connect for the first time – with a synagogue in their city, whatever denomination they choose,” Brown said in a statement.

In addition to the United States, the service includes synagogues in Canada, Israel, Europe, Australia and South Africa. More than 30 countries have participating synagogues.