Russia: US refused to grant visas to members of UN delegation

Russia complains US Embassy after officials fail to receive visas in time to participate in UN General Assembly.

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that the US refused to grant visas to some members of Russia's delegation to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, held this week in New York.

Russia has submitted a complaint to the US Embassy in Moscow.

According to Moscow, the visa issues are a "violation of Washington's international commitments," and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to raise the issue with his American counterpart, Reuters reported.

The US has claimed that the visas were not issued due to the fact that the officials in question submitted their documents late.

Russia denies this claim.