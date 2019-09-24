Cellphone giant to fire 20% of employees

Employees at cellular service giant Cellcom declare work dispute ahead of mass layoffs.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Cellcom store
Cellcom store
Lior Mizrahi/Flash90

Cellcom, one of Israel's major cellular service providers, will begin mass layoffs after the fall holidays, Calcalist reported.

The layoffs, expected to end next year, will affect 500-600 employees, or 20% of the company's 3,000 employees.

The move comes as part of an efficiency plan, and is expected to save the company 150 million shekels ($42,738,750) annually.

Meanwhile, Cellcom employees have stopped their work and are now holding meetings in the company's headquarters, and the company has declared a work dispute.

Cellcome, headed by Ami Ariel and Nir Stern, was worth 1.63 million shekel ($464,517) at the end of 2019's second quarter, and has lost 67% of its value since the beginning of the year.

Tags:Cellcom, Layoffs, cellular phones, work disputes



top