24-year-old old Ora Atal found in her home without vital signs. She leaves behind husband and baby. Ora was laid to rest on Mount of Olives.

24-year-old Ora Atal, a resident of Kiryat Yam, was found without vital signs in her home.

Ora, who was three months pregnant, leaves behind her husband and one-and-a-half-year-old child. She was laid to rest at the Mount of Olives cemetery.

"At 4:15 pm, our daughter's daycare provider, Noam, called me and told me that she was very worried because my wife did not come to pick up the girl," the husband, Barak, told the mynet Jerusalem website. "I quickly went out to the daycare to pick up the girl and then went straight home. I usually have keys to the house, but at the time I didn't. I knocked hard on the door, but there was no answer."

After managing to enter the apartment, Barak found his wife lying on the floor of the room. ''I quickly brought honey, but when I got to her, I realized it was too late for honey. I immediately began CPR. I'm a military medic. Later, MDA arrived and tried to revive her, but eventually determined her death. She had cardiac arrest. "

"We don't know exactly what happened,” he said. “There is a lot of speculation. She had juvenile diabetes from a very young age. She was 12 weeks pregnant, the doctor increased her dose of insulin and it didn’t do her good.”

"Ora graduated with a bachelor's degree in special education and started a few days earlier at Ulpanat Shaham in Kiryat Ata. She was a coordinator for National Service girls for six months," he said sadly.

"She was an amazing and special mother. I worked installing air conditioners until late, and she devotedly took care of the baby for most of the day. Now I have to find a new job and be both a father and a mother," Barak added.

Ora was the sister-in-law of Attorney and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, who eulogized her on his Facebook page: "My dear and beloved sister-in-law. Ora Nimrodi, of blessed memory. You were with us for 24 years (I merited to meet you 15 years ago, and I was immediately taken by the cute little sister - I said that I want daughters like you) and you radiated light and goodness, purity and a lot of happiness. We will remember you forever!”