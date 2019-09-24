'No reason' to unveil peace plan right now

Senior US officials say Trump administration cares about Israel, but may not remain in power after next year.

Senior US officials have expressed frustration at the political deadlock in Israel, which they say could lead to Israel losing out on significant opportunities.

The officials did not specify steps that Israel would have taken if there was a functioning government, but the comments were made regarding the Trump administration's proposed peace deal.

"Israel could've been in a better situation. We could have done a lot more," Israel Hayom quoted the officials as saying.