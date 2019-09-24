2 new synagogues open in Budapest

Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis in Hungary opened two new synagogues in the Budapest area.
The larger synagogue in Újlipótváros, a central area of the capital city, is housed in a riverside building overlooking the Danube River. It will be part of a three-story Jewish community center and worship complex being built by EMIH, the Chabad-affiliated Jewish federation of Hungary, the group said in a statement.
The other synagogue is in Szentendre, a northern suburb of Budapest.
Both synagogues were opened on Sunday.
Hungary has about 100,000 Jews, by far the largest Jewish community in Central Europe.