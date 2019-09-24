Gantz meets Greenblatt

Blue and White chairman meets outgoing White House Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt at US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz met with outgoing White House Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt on Monday.

The meeting at the United States Embassy in Jerusalem also included US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Blue and White said in a statement.

Greenblatt, Friedman and Gantz “had a cordial discussion on various topics, including the importance of the US- Israel relationship, security challenges within the region and efforts to promote peace,” the statement added.

Greenblatt, one of the architects of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority, met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday and on Sunday met with President Reuven Rivlin.

The publication of the peace plan had been delayed until after the Israeli Knesset election last week.