What do we know about the Crypto Jews who went into hiding during 300 years of the Inquisition?

Eve Harrow is in Portugal, following the footsteps of the Anusim in the middle of a week of touring and learning about the Crypto Jews who went into hiding during 300 years of the Inquisition.

She interviews tour leader and Jewish historian par excellence Dr. Hagi Amitzur, whose vast knowledge and love of Judaism has made this trip informative, intense and emotional.