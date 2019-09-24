The head-scratching Israeli election

Can a broad unity government be agreed upon in Israel? Or is the next election already underway?

Israelis went to the polls this past week, but results produced a stalemate leading to a period of uncertainty as to which Israeli leader will form the next government.

While Benny Gantz's Blue and White party received two more Knesset seats than the incumbent - Prime Minster Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud, neither side has enough support to form a government.

The ball is now in the court of President Reuven Rivlin to try and help the sides make compromises to reach the necessary 61 seats. If not, Israel could in fact be headed for yet another election - its third in less than a year, this coming winter.

Josh Hasten tries to sort out the confusion and explain Rivlin's daunting task.