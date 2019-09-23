Video: Last moments of Dvir Sorek

Security camera footage shows young man getting off bus on way to yeshiva, just before being attacked and murdered.

A month-and-a-half after Dvir Sorek was murdered in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, Channel 11 News on Monday evening published video of the last minutes of his life, just before he was attacked and murdered.

Dvir is seen in the footage as he got off the bus returning from Jerusalem, carrying a bag of books he had purchased as a gift to the rabbis who taught him at the yeshiva.

From the bus he continues walking towards the entrance to Efrat and disappears from the camera's range.

According to a security investigation after the attack, the terrorists noticed Dvir as he got off the bus and followed him. When he reached a spot without lighting, one of them got out of the car they were driving and stabbed him to death.