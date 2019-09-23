Israel will assist in resolving PA economic crisis

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon responds to request of PA officials, will hold meeting with them in attempt to resolve severe economic crisis.

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein a-Sheikh approached Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and asked to meet urgently in light of the economic crisis in the PA, Channel 13 News reported.

The PA expressed hope that senior officials in Israel will now set up a new government in Israel that will reduce the pressure on the PA and agree to abolish the offsets Israel collects from the Palestinian Authority for monies paid to families of terrorists.

The PA expects the Israeli position taken by the previous government to change and expects Kahlon to assist them in a meeting with PA officials.

The meeting between Kahlon and the PA minister and his team is scheduled to take place later this week, and it may include a compromise proposal aimed at alleviating the economic deterioration of the PA.