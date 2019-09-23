First step in formation of unity government?

President Reuven Rivlin met Monday evening with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in an attempt to convince the leaders to agree to form a unity government.

Channel 13 News reported that President Rivlin will not seek to impose the task of forming a government on one of the candidates after neither Gantz nor Netanyahu received the recommendation of 61 MKs to form a coalition. Netanyahu has received 55 recommendations compared to 54 for Gantz.

Leaders of the Likud negotiating team Ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin are also at the Prime Minister's Residence together with leaders of the Blue and White negotiation team.

Representatives of the Blue and White party have stated that they would be willing to negotiate with the Likud, but not with the 'Netanyahu bloc.'