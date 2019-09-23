Henkin family lawsuit against Turkish bank for supporting Hamas

One of bank’s largest shareholders is Government of Turkey, which has permitted Hamas to operate within its borders.

A lawsuit has been filed against Turkish bank Kuveyt Türk Katilim Bankasi A.Ş. for aiding and abetting Hamas terror activity. One of the bank’s largest shareholders is the Government of Turkey, which has permitted Hamas to operate within its borders.

Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP, Osen LLC, and MM~LAW LLC have been successful in bringing banks and corporations that fund and equip terrorists to justice or securing compensation for victims of terror.

This case is one of many seeking to bring international banks that have provided material support to or aided and abetted terror organizations to justice.

The lawsuit states that "Plaintiffs allege that Kuveyt Bank aided and abetted the Islamic Resistance

Movement ('Hamas'), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization that murdered Eitam Henkin and Naama Henkin and injured their children, by knowingly providing it substantial assistance via financial services during the relevant period. Kuveyt Bank aided and abetted Hamas knowing its own role in facilitating funds transfers through the international and U.S. financial systems on Hamas' behalf and fully aware of Hamas’ violent activities."

While driving in Judea and Samaria in 2015, the Henkin family was shot to death by terrorists in another vehicle. The terrorists, all of whom have admitted to being members of a Hamas terrorist cell, murdered parents Rabbi Eitam Henkin and his wife Na’ama, while their children, ages nine, seven, four, and ten months, looked on from the back seat of the car. The children survived after Rabbi Henkin – a citizen of the United States – fought back against the terrorists to defend his family and one of the terrorists suffered a friendly fire injury.

Hamas is a branch of the Islamic Movement. It was formed in Gaza in 1987 by the Moslem Brotherhood with the goal of establishing an Islamic state in "Palestine".