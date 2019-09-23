Minister: Likud 'doesn't rule out any possibility'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin on the Knesset Channel today called on Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to sit at the negotiating table with the Likud and discuss the possibility of forming a unity government.

Levin made clear in the interview that all issues will be open to discussion, including the possibility of rotation and the order of rotation: "I suggest we discuss this, I don't rule out anything. We don't come with any preconditions. Let's sit. You present what you say, and we present what we say. "

Later in the interview, Levin said he stood behind the commitment he gave on behalf of the Prime Minister to the President, saying that if the Likud fails to form a government, the Likud will not go for new elections.

"We will return the mandate. We've stated it clearly. I'm prepared to repeat it again," Minister Levin stated.

This evening Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to meet Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, mediated by President Rivlin.

Rivlin invited the two to a meeting following the round of consultations that took place over the past 24 hours with all the 22 Knesset factions, and at the end 55 incoming Knesset members recommended Netanyahu and 54 Gantz.

Political sources believe the President will take into account the fact that the Joint Arab List's recommendation of Gantz does not include a commitment to enter his government, which would increase the chances that forming the government will be imposed on Netanyahu.

At tonight's meeting in the President's House, Rivlin is expected to determine whether Netanyahu and Gantz are ready to consider a unity government. If the two respond negatively, Rivlin will probably have to impose forming the government on Netanyahu this Wednesday. If the two are ready to talk to each other, the President may extend their negotiation period until next Wednesday, after Rosh Hashanah. However, it is estimated that at tonight's meeting, Netanyahu will not provide final answers to Rivlin about the proposals the President will present to them.