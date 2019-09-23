Gantz, Liberman meet

Blue and White, Yisrael Beyteinu leaders meet for first time since the election.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beyteinu leader met for the first time since the election last week on Monday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Liberman wrote on Twitter: "I just finished a meeting with MK Blue Benny Gantz. We exchanged views and impressions. If necessary, we will talk again later."

Gantz and incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have been invited to a joint meeting with President Reuven Rivlin Monday evening.

President Rivlin met Sunday and Monday with representatives with all nine of the parties elected to the 22nd Knesset, holding consultations with each delegation regarding their recommendations for which candidate should serve as prime minister.

Incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu received the backing of his own Likud party, United Torah Judaism, Shas, and Yamina – netting him a total of 55 recommendations from MKs-elect.

Benny Gantz won the backing of 54 MKs-elect, including his own Blue and White party, Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union, and 10 of the Joint List’s 13 MKs.

Neither Gantz nor Netanyahu was able to reach the 61 MKs necessary for a majority in the 120-member Knesset after the Yisrael Beytenu party’s eight incoming MKs refused to nominate either of the two candidates for the premiership.

Since last Tuesday’s election, President Rivlin has urged the Likud and Blue and White parties to join together to form a national unity government.