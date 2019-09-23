Will Iran present its own Middle East peace plan?

Iran's Pres. Rouhani 'willing to forgive' other countries' mistakes, warns that foreign armies should remove themselves from his area.

The Iranian army on Sunday held a parade in Tehran's main streets, displaying its variety of weapons, which include ballistic missiles, tanks, and other weapons.

During the parade, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned other countries to remove their forces from the area.

"Iran will soon present a regional peace plan," Rouhani said. "We are willing to forgive neighboring countries for their past mistakes, and we extend our hand in peace and [a desire] to bring back brotherly and friendly relationships."

"We call on the foreign forces to distance themselves from the area. They are trying to take advantage of the rift between us and some of our neighbors, but we will not allow them to do this."

He also said Iran is not interested in a war, but will not hesitate to defend itself and use the full force of its army if it deems such a move necessary.