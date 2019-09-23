IDF soldier dies after being electrocuted in Tel Aviv pool

Soldier critically injured by exposed electrical cable in Tel Aviv pool succumbs to his injuries.

An IDF soldier who was electrocuted in a pool in Tel Aviv last Friday has passed away, officials at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said Monday morning.

Before dawn Friday morning, the soldier, who was on leave, entered an ornamental pool in the Ramat HaHayil neighborhood of Tel Aviv after visiting a nearby bar.

The soldier was electrocuted after he entered the pool, apparently by an exposed power cable.

A friend – also a soldier on leave – who jumped into the pool to rescue the first soldier was also electrocuted, and suffered moderate injuries. Two others who tried to assist were also lightly injured.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah and MDA were called to the scene, and evacuated the first victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and are probing the possibility of criminal negligence on the part of officials responsible for setting up and maintaining the pool’s lighting system.