Rivlin to continue consultations with elected parties

Rivlin to hold second day of consultations with parties elected to the 22nd Knesset. Each party will recommend a candidate for PM.

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday morning will continue the consultations with all the factions that were elected to the 22nd Knesset.

After receiving the official election results on Wednesday from Judge Hanan Melcer, the head of the Central Elections Committee, the president will consider if a further round of consultations is required.

At 10:00 a.m., representatives of the United Torah Judaism faction will arrive at the President's Residence to recommend that the task of forming the government be given to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. At 10:45, representatives of the Yamina party will come to Rivlin to recommend Netanyahu as well.

At 11:30 a.m. the members of the Labor-Gesher faction will arrive and, at 12:15 p.m., representatives from the Democratic Union faction will arrive at the President's Residence. These two factions are expected to recommend that Rivlin task Benny Gantz with the formation of the government.

Yamina will be represented by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), MK Ofir Sofer (National Union) and MK-elect Matan Kahana (New Right).

On Sunday, Rivlin met with the representatives of Shas who recommended Netanyahu, representatives of the Joint List who recommended Gantz, Blue and White representatives who recommended Gantz, Likud representatives who recommended Netanyahu and representatives from Yisrael Beytenu who did not recommend any candidate.

Once the president has entrusted a member of the Knesset forming a government, according to Basic Law: The Government, that person has 28 days to form a new government for Israel. If required, the president can allocate up to 14 additional days.

After the consultations, and in light of the requests he has received from the political system, the president will, if necessary, invite the candidates proposed by the parties during the consultations to form the government for further talks.

As happened in the last elections for the first time, the president has ordered that the meetings with the parties will be broadcast live on all platforms, to ensure transparency for Israeli citizens.