The battle for Speaker of the Knesset

Yuli Edelstein and Meir Cohen both have their eye on the prestigious role. Liberman may support Edelstein.

Both the Likud and Blue and White party are hoping that a member of their party will be appointed Knesset Speaker in order to achieve what is perceived as a victory after the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

Two MKs have their eyes set on the prestigious role: Current Speaker Yuli Edelstein of the Likud, and Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Meir Cohen of Blue and White.

According to a report by Yehuda Shlezinger in the Israel Hayom newspaper, Meir Cohen enjoys the support of 44 MKs: Representatives of Blue and White (33), Labor-Gesher (6) and the Democratic Union (5).

Edelstein has the support of 55 MKs: The representatives of the Likud (31), Shas (9), United Torah Judaism (8) and Yamina (7). Two parties, the Joint List (13) and Yisrael Beytenu (8), have yet to announce which candidate they will endorse.

The representatives of the Joint List are keeping their cards close to their vest. The position of Yisrael Beytenu, which will be decided by its chairman Avigdor Liberman, is also unknown.

Recently, when asked which members of the Likud are possible candidates to serve as Prime Minister after Binyamin Netanyahu, Liberman responded, "Edelstein could be acceptable to everyone."