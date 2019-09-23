Yariv Levin to Gantz: Reveal the agreement with the Joint List

The head of the Likud's coalition negotiating team, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, demanded on Sunday that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz immediately disclose all the agreements reached between Blue and White and the Joint List, in exchange for the Joint List recommending Gantz as Prime Minister.

"It's a disgraceful event when Benny Gantz’s coalition is exposed as an attempt to form a government that relies on the Joint List," Levin said.

"Israel's security policy cannot be determined by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, who are terrorist supporters, operate in the service of the Palestinian Authority, and promote boycotts on Israel and the harming of IDF soldiers," Minister Levin added.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on the Joint List's decision to recommend Benny Gantz as a candidate for Prime Minister.

"Now there are two options: either a minority government that relies on those who denounce Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and praise terrorists who murder our soldiers and our citizens, or the creation of a broad national government," Netanyahu said.

"I know what the answer is and you know it too, so I will work as much as I can to establish a broad national unity government. There is no other solution," the Prime Minister added.

MK Ayman Odeh earlier said to President Reuven Rivlin, "We usually do not recommend anyone but now we want to put an end to Netanyahu's rule. We will recommend Gantz to form a government."

"We stand on the shoulders of big people who were an obstructive bloc in the 1990s. For us, the most important thing is to prevent Netanyahu from becoming Prime Minister," Odeh explained.