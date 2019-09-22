Yisrael Beytenu refrains from recommending Gantz or Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman says that he will force Blue and White and Likud to form a unity gov't only with his party.

Yisrael Beytenu refrained from recommending either Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz or Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to President Reuven Rivlin as a candidate to form a new government.

MK Oded Forer told Rivlin that the party had presented its terms for a unity government to Netanyahu and Gantz but they were not accepted by either candidate so they are not recommending either.

"Both sides say they want unity but they're not sure who will be the first," Forer added. "We would be happy to join every unity government. In our opinion, the people have decided on unity."

Rivlin asked Forer why Yisrael Beytenu is interested in a unity government but places a condition that the merger will only be between it and Likud or Blue and White. Forer responded: "The broadest common denominator exists between these three parties. Core curriculum studies, issues of state and religion are the most important issues for us."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman promised that "Yisrael Beytenu will do everything possible to force the two major parties to form a broad liberal government."

"What separates the establishment of such a government from new elections is a childish debate between Netanyahu and Gantz who will serve as the first prime minister," Liberman claimed. "I hope that the Rivlin will mediate between the two. In my opinion, he can flip a coin who will be the first [prime minister]."

Liberman also wrote on Twitter on Sunday night that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz had called him to request a meeting and the two are meeting on Monday afternoon.