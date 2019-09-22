'Terror supporters in the government? Gantz should be ashamed'

Bereaved families protested on Sunday evening outside the President's Residence following the decision of the Arab Joint List to recommend Benny Gantz as a candidate for the next prime minister.

Meirav and Herzl Hajaj, the parents of Lieutenant Shir, who was murdered at age 22 in a terror attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Armon Hanetziv two years ago, said: "It's unbelievable that someone who was an IDF chief of staff will bring the worst supporters of terrorism into his government. There are boundaries that cannot be crossed. The entrance of hostile elements - supporters of terrorism - to become members of the Israeli government is a prize for terror."

"It seems that Gantz is doing everything possible to form a government, but this isn't the way," added the Hajajs. "We feel that their possible entry into the government is a spit in the faces of bereaved families. We will do everything to ensure that those terrorist supporters are not in the next government."

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said: "Blue and White voters should do a personal accounting in light of the decision of the Arab Joint List to recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister. When the agreements and promises between them are revealed in the future, it will clarify to many many citizens who voted for them the grave mistake they made. Woe to us if these are the decision-makers. These are dangerous days for the country."