'There's a lot of fire all around'

IDF releases recording of communications from assault helicopter during rescue of Special Forces unit from Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, a ceremony was held to award citations and certificates of appreciation to officers and combat soldiers of the Israeli Air Force for their part in the rescue of a special forces unit in the city of Khan Yunis in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on November 11th, 2018.

Later today, a ceremony will be held to award commendations to the combat soldiers of the Military Intelligence Directorate for their part in the operation.

One IDF soldier, an officer identified only as “Lieutenant Colonel M.”, was killed in the undercover operation, while a second officer was serious wounded.



Israeli air units were later called in, resulting in dozens of missile strikes near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Arab media outlets reported.

Seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis.