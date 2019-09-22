Rock-throwing attack on Israeli vehicle in Binyamin

A rock hit 23-yr.-old Ron Arazi, shattered his windshield and knocked him unconscious. His father had to take control at 80 km/h.

An Israeli vehicle was stoned on Sunday afternoon on Route 465 in Binyamin near Dir Nizam. The driver of the vehicle was very lightly wounded and did not require medical treatment.

On Friday, 23-year-old Ron Arazi, commander of a brigade in the "Cheetah" Battalion, was wounded from a stone attack on Route 55, near Samaria.

Arazi was traveling in a vehicle with his father, Shlomi Arazi, on the way back from the base where his soldiers are serving. His car was hit by rocks, one of which smashed through the windshield, hit his face and knocked him unconscious.

"Ron was driving the car, and as we approached the settlement of Azun, rocks were thrown, one of which shattered the windshield and hit his face," Ron's father, Shlomi, told Channel 13 News. "He lost consciousness and fell on top of me. I had to take control of the vehicle as it was traveling at 49 mph (80 km/h)."

"Vehicles approached me and their drivers saw my distress and immediately stopped on the side of the road. I also managed to stop on the side. Two vehicles were behind me, one of which was a Red Crescent ambulance. The doctor in the ambulance administered life-saving treatment to Ron. At the same time, Yigal, the head of the Karnei Shomron local council, arrived and called IDF forces and the ambulance that evacuated Ron to Beilinson Hospital."