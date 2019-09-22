Recommendations for PM to begin, Blue & White first in line

Party leaders will meet with President Reuven Rivlin to recommend PM beginning at 5 p.m. Smaller parties to meet on Monday.

Party leaders will begin meeting with President Reuven Rivlin at 5 p.m. on Sunday to recommend a candidate for prime minister. The meetings will be broadcast live from the President's Residence.

The meetings are arranged from the largest party to the smallest, with Blue and White the first in line, followed by Likud, the Arab Joint List, Shas and Yisrael Beyteinu. The smaller parties will meet with Rivlin on Monday, including Yamina, Yahadus HaTorah, Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union.

The Likud delegation will be headed by Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin and will include Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ez Elkin, Minister of Communications "Dudi" Amsalem and MK David Bitan.



Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz met with Labor-Gesher leaders MK Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis at the Blue and White offices in Tel Aviv. Topics that were discussed at the meeting included the renewal of the peace process with the Palestinians, mandatory education from age 0, a minimum pension of NIS 6,000 for retirees and the handicapped, the housing crisis and the adoption of a wide-ranging emergency program to rehabilitate the national health system.

Following the meeting, Labor-Gesher released a statement saying that they "emphasized the emergency social situation in Israel and the need for a new vision in Israel based on peace and social justice."

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri is meeting on Sunday afternoon with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and will release a statement to the press following the meeting.