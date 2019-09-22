Rivlin meets with outgoing Trump envoy

President meets with Jason Greenblatt, who came to say farewell as he ends his term in the region.

President Reuven Rivlin today, Sunday, is meeting Jason Greenblatt, President Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, at Beit HaNasi in Jerusalem.

Greenblatt came to say farewell to the president as he ends his term in the region. The meeting takes place shortly before representatives of the various Knesset factions begin to arrive to recommend their choice for prime minister.

The president thanked Greenblatt for all his efforts to promote understanding and trust in the region as part of his position, and expressed his hopes that these efforts will be fruitful and continue with the next envoy.

The two are alone and discussing the current situation, its challenges and the opportunities it presents. The president wished Greenblatt much success in the future, and expressed his hopes that they would continue to meet on his future visits to Israel.