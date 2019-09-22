Study: Majority of Israeli Arabs want their reps in govt.

Israel Democracy Institute finds no less than 76% of Israeli Arabs would be happy to see the Arab parties in the ruling coalition.

The Gutman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israeli Democracy Institute, headed by Prof. Tamar Herman, has for a second time explored the complex relationship between Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel.

Just before the major parties arrive the President's Residence to present their recommendations for prime minister, the study found that 76% of Israeli Arabs support the participation of the Arab political parties in the ruling coalition.

At the same time, the study showed a significant drop in Jewish public opposition to the participation of the Arab parties in the government. About 50% of the population oppose the move, compared with 67% in 2017.

A majority of the Arab public (58%) believe that Arab Knesset members do not represent the sector optimally, compared with only 41% in a previous survey conducted in 2017.

The study also raised the question of national law and the answers are not surprising. 77% of the Arab public (compared to 67% in 2017) deny Israel's right to be defined as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Among the Jewish public, a majority (54%) support the denial of the right to vote for those who refuse to declare that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. 46% of the Jewish public even think it necessary to include in the national law the exclusive right of the Jewish people to self-determination in the State of Israel.

While most Jews (72%) believe that Israel is democratic for Arab citizens as well as Jews, 55.5% in the sector believe that Israel is not democratic for them. In addition, a majority (78%) of the Arabs, compared with a minority (44%) of the Jewish public, feel that the Israeli authorities have not acted equitably and fairly for Arab citizens of the country in recent years.

Alongside the 92% of Jews in Israel who feel proud of being Israeli, 65% of Arabs feel similarly. In fact, the percentage of Arabs proud of being Israeli is the highest measured since 2003.

59% of Jewish research participants believe that it is impossible for an Arab citizen of Israel to identify as part of the "Palestinian people" and also be a loyal citizen of the State of Israel, compared to 70% of Arabs who believe this is possible.