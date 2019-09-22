Driver of bus with anti-haredi picture summoned for hearing

The bus driver from the Kavim bus company who sign on a public bus which compared haredi Jews to pigs was summoned for a hearing Sunday.

The summons was made following the request of the Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to the head of the National Public Transport Authority.

The sign, which calls on passengers to refrain from eating on the bus or getting the bus dirty, shows a man wearing a traditional Hasidic hat and with payot (sidelocks). The man’s nose, eyes, and mouth, however, are pig-like.

A woman from Modi’in Illit snapped a picture of the sign on a Kavim bus, and sent it to Honenu, urging them to take action against the driver who, it is believed, put the sign up on his bus.

“The sign shows a haredi person with a pig’s face, a pig’s nose, a pig’s jaw line, and piggish behavior,” wrote attorney Moshe Yaddo in a letter to the police Deputy Commissioner.

“The sign has a clearly racist message against the haredi sector. The portrayal of haredi Jews here is identical to way they were shown in anti-Semitic [messages] in Europe for centuries.”

Kavim, the company which operates buses in Modi’in Illit – including the bus in question – condemned the sign and vowed to fire the driver responsible for putting the sign up.

“The company was shocked to see the pictures brought to its attention in the media,” Kavim said in a statement. “We are disgusted by the expressions of racism and we condemn them. The bus driver will be brought in for a hearing ahead of his firing.”