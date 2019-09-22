This Couple Wants to Bring the Light of Torah to North Dakota

Join us in securing a home for the Chabad of North Dakota in Fargo.

North Dakota – Chabad of North Dakota is under contract to purchase the former Ronald McDonald House in Fargo for an amazing price. They need your help to make it happen.

Since moving to Fargo in 2011, Rabbi Yonah and Esti Grossman have served the North Dakota Jewish community out of a rented townhouse.

They are the only organization bringing Torah and mitzvos to North Dakota.

Now they have an opportunity to purchase a 5,318 sq ft building on double lot with parking, wheelchair access, two full guest suites with separate entrance, in excellent condition, for the amazing price of $340,000. The price is so low because although a perfect size and layout for Chabad of North Dakota, the layout and features would be useless for a private residence or regular business.

The new property will enable the Grossman’s to host Shabbos and Yom Tov guests from around the state (and even beyond walking distance in Fargo), and allow people coming for shiurim and other programs to feel like they are not infringing on a private home.

All proceeds of the campaign will go towards the down payment and moving in.