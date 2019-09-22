Large parties to give Rivlin their recommendations today

Yisrael Beytenu, Joint List remain mysteries as parties prepare to make their chooses for prime minister following last week's elections.

One by one, representatives of the major parties will arrive at the President's Residence on Sunday to declare their recommendation for who should lead the next government.

Tomorrow, representatives of the smaller parties will come to give their recommendations.

After receiving the recommendations, President Rivlin will decide who to give the mandate to form a coalition first.

The Yisrael Beytenu and Joint Arab List parties remain unknown quantities. Yisrael Beytenu has not pledged to support any particular candidate for prime minister yet and and has issued a series of demands it insists must be met before it joins any government. Liberman is expected to make a final decision on his recommendation following a meeting with his faction Sunday morning.

The Arab parties have traditionally refrained from supporting any candidate for prime minister. This time there have been hints from the Joint Arab List that the faction may recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in a bid to prevent Netanyahu from remaining prime minister.

Neither side is likely to be able to form a coalition with the current political makeup. As a result, both Gantz and Netanyahu have questioned whether it would be more advantageous to be the first to receive the mandate to form a coalition or the second.

Many commentators and observers believe that the second candidate to receive the mandate from the president to form the government would be a better position, as public pressure on the parties to compromise would grow stronger as the possibility of a third round of elections grew more likely.