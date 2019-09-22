Livni welcomes result of elections

Former MK welcomes election results: Something good has happened in this election and it can be embraced.

Former Knesset Member Tzipi Livni breathed a sigh of relief after the results of the elections for the 22nd Knesset were published.

"Great relief, relief and joy," Livni said. "True, the new government has not yet been assembled, but there are some things that are already clear: in this election, the citizens of the State of Israel set the limit of power: the power to demolish and destroy the common ground for our lives, democracy and law enforcement institutions. It's all over.”

"The Israeli public put an end to this and mainly marked the end of the exploitation of political power with wild exaggeration. The first to be relieved are those like me who have seen our country in recent years being taken by extremists to unbearable places and who felt suffocated or who shouted loudly,” she continued.

On her Facebook page, Livni added, "We broke free, even though no one is promising what the afterlife will look like, but it’s okay to be happy. We will not necessarily like all parts of the government that will be established. There are no perfect people and the parties are far from being such."

"Even if not everything I want for the State of Israel happened or will happen immediately following this election and even if we need more decisions, something good has happened in this election and it can already be embraced. The State of Israel has been liberated and we were liberated with it."

Livni announced that she was stepping down from politics before the elections for the 21st Knesset which took place last April, after then-Labor chief Avi Gabbay ended his party’s alliance with Livni’s Hatnua faction.

Five months later, however, there were reports that Livni was considering a return to politics, though she denied those reports.