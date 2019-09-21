Jason Greenblatt's hopeful farewell

In a farewell column on CNN, US Special Envoy emphasizes: 'Nothing is perfect, and compromises are necessary.'

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, who resigned his post earlier this month, published a farewell letter on CNN.

Greenblatt, who worked "nine months longer" than he had originally planned, said he resigned after he "arrived at the decision that the time had come to begin the transition" back to his family "and the private sector."

"I have spent nearly three years working with colleagues on the United States-Israel relationship, Israel's relationship with its Arab neighbors, and a vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. I am proud of the work we have done," he wrote in his CNN article.

"I know that I am leaving that work to be continued by a strong team of talented colleagues, but it is time for me to return home.

"It has been a profound honor to serve the United States of America," he wrote, adding that he is "proud to be able to serve a country that, despite its challenges, affords its citizens safety, security and freedom, perhaps like no other nation ever has. Proud to serve the United States government with colleagues, who, day in and day out, serve the American people with dedication and devotion. Proud to be protecting the Jewish State of Israel under a President who has been the greatest friend to Israel in its history."

He also wrote that during his work, he was "surprised" to discover "that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are willing to destroy the lives of 2 million Palestinians in their quest to destroy the State of Israel, and even more surprised at their belief that one day they will prevail."

He added that he is "sad at how 2 million Palestinians could be subjugated by Hamas and its partner in terror, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and at the lack of a solution to this problem" and "sad that some actually believe that a moral equivalence exists between those murdered in cold blood by terrorists and those accidentally killed in Israel's ever-challenging need to defend itself from such attacks."

Greenblatt ended his farewell by emphasizing: "Nothing is perfect, and compromises are necessary."

"I am deeply hopeful that the vision we created will appeal to Israelis and Palestinians enough to start down the hard road of negotiating a peace agreement, and that peace extends to the countries in the region beyond Jordan and Egypt. If the vision achieves peace, the lives of millions of people will be so much better.

"Two types of people have an impact on this conflict: those who have hate in their hearts and undermine peace efforts, and those working toward peace. One group's efforts prolong the suffering of all involved; the other strives for better lives for all in the region.

"I know what side I chose to be on."