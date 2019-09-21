Rivlin to meet with PM Netanyahu, Benny Gantz

Pres. Rivlin will hold meeting in attempt to understand whether unity government is possible, report says.

Israel President Benny Gantz is expected to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, News 12 reported Saturday night.

The meeting will be held after Rivlin meets the Knesset parties early next week to hear their recommendations for prime minister.

According to the report, Rivlin will try to understand what kind of government could be formed, and if there is any real chance of forming a unity government.

Currently, it seems that Gantz may have 57 MKs recommending him, while Netanyahu has 55. However, neither of them have the backing of the 61 MKs required to form a government.

On Sunday, both the Yisrael Beytenu party and the Joint Arab List will decide whether to recommend Gantz for prime minister, or to recommend no one at all.