Terror victims sing 'World Champion' with music superstar

Chanan Ben Ari sings together with families affected by terror as part of a mass fundraising campaign for OneFamily.

The OneFamily organization which assists families affected by terror recorded the song "World Champion" sung by families and individuals affected by terror together with Chanan Ben Ari, the music superstar who wrote and originally performed the song, as part of of a massive fundraising campaign for the organization.

OneFamily's fundraising drive begins on Monday and will continue for 36 hours with a goal of expanding the organization's activities and the many tools it provides for about 3,000 families it assists on a daily basis.

The moving video was released on Saturday night. Participants included singer Chanan Ben Ari and families who are assisted by OneFamily including: Michal Solomon and her children, Natan Meir, Eliezer Rosenfeld and his daughter Hadas Elkayiim, Chaim Lev-Tov, Yael Shevach and her children, Tzofia Felsen (née Dickstein), Eden Mekonen, Hadas Mizrachi and her children, Amichai and Shira Ish-Ran, Loee Mari, Eyal Neufeld, Eden Dadon and others.

OneFamily said that the main purpose of the fundraising campaign is to increase the amount of assistance provided to thousands of families affected by terror.

OneFamily provides families with a wide range of tools: financial, legal, mental, psychological, mental and professional rehabilitation, public representation, empowerment workshops as well as activities such as camps for children and youth and therapeutic vacations.