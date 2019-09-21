Burglar, caught in the act, falls to his death

Man breaking into apartment tries to escape - but falls off balcony.

A forty-year-old man broke into a Haifa apartment, only to fall to his death from its a third-floor balcony.

Police investigations show that the apartment's residents surprised the burglar, and he attempted to escape via the balcony, but fell to his death instead.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Magen David Adom paramedic Assad Jo Hadad said: "An injured man was lying on the path leading to the building, near the entrance. He was unconscious and suffered damage to several bodily systems, after apparently falling from a few stories up."

"We performed medical examinations, but he had no signs of life and we had no choice other than to declare his death."