Surprising election: The spin of the voting percentage

Jay Shapiro claims that after warning us of low voter turnout, the public flocked to the polls and strengthened the left.

Jay Shapiro addresses the election campaign this week, saying that it eventually put the state at a standstill when politicians eventually had to compromise to form a government.

The only surprise in the election was the high turnout. Jay mentions that in the weeks before the election, the media said voter turnout was expected to be low, which created expectations and interpretations around the issue.

Eventually, the people of Israel came to the polls and voted. Jay estimates that it is precisely the left who has earned the surprise of voting percentages.