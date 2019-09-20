Aliyah: The transition from exile to home

Why the transitional anxiety that one experiences when making Aliyah is really a blessing.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, argues that the arduous process of transition involved in making Aliyah is a necessary one, which helps to promote the further development of the soul in its proper place and environment - namely Eretz Yisrael, The Land of Israel.

In his opinion, the transitional anxiety that one experiences when making Aliyah is really a blessing; preparing and strengthening the immigrant in order to deal with the many changes and challenges living in his/her actual home.