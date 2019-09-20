Aliyah: The transition from exile to home

Why the transitional anxiety that one experiences when making Aliyah is really a blessing.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

New olim arrive in Israel on Nefesh B'Nefesh flight
Yoni Kempinski

Dr. Sam Minskoff, member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, argues that the arduous process of transition involved in making Aliyah is a necessary one, which helps to promote the further development of the soul in its proper place and environment - namely Eretz Yisrael, The Land of Israel.

In his opinion, the transitional anxiety that one experiences when making Aliyah is really a blessing; preparing and strengthening the immigrant in order to deal with the many changes and challenges living in his/her actual home.

