Tel Aviv: 4 electrocuted in pool, one in critical condition

Four men in their teens and early 20s were electrocuted after they jumped into an ornamental pool in Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one them in critical condition.

The incident occurred before dawn Friday, when a group of men in their early 20s left a pub on Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv and jumped into a nearby ornamental pool.

The four young men were electrocuted in the pool, and had to be pulled from the water.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the four men for their injuries before evacuating them to the hospital for further treatment.

One of the four, a 20-year-old man, was critically injured, and was rushed to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for emergency treatment.

A second victim was evacuated in moderate condition, while the other two suffered light injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

“When we got there, there was a big crowd gathered. We saw two young men around 20 years of age lying on the edge of the pool while some people were trying to help them. We were told that they had been pulled from the pool after they were electrocuted. We immediately began to provide treatment and evacuated them while attempting to revive them, and while one of them was in critical condition,” said MDA paramedics Shemmy Marziano and Almog Hen.

“Another young man, about 18 years of age, who was lying at the scene, was fully conscious and was suffering from burns on his lower limbs. We were told that he was injured after he tried to pull his friends from the water, and that he was electrocuted and fell. We evacuated him while he was in moderate and stable condition.”