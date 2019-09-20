6 people shot in Washington, DC, one dies

Six people shot in Columbia Heights neighborhood. One of them died, five others transported to hospital.

Six people were shot in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC, on Thursday night.

One person has died, according to local media.

At about 10:00 p.m. local time, police responded to the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest for reports of gunshots. Police confirmed six individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

One of those victims was pronounced dead. The other five victims were transported to the hospital. At least one of them is in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear. The investigation is ongoing.