Joint List MK: Terrorist was 'executed by the occupation'

MK Ofer Cassif comments on elimination of terrorist who tried to stab security officers, says she was "executed".

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) responded on his Twitter account to the elimination of a female terrorist who tried to carry out a stabbing attack against security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

Cassif wrote that the terrorist “was murdered” and added that she “walked into the checkpoint and was executed by one of the murderous squads of the occupation.”

"The lives of Palestinians under the occupation regime have long ago been abandoned and their blood is permitted," the MK charged. “The responsibility is on the Israeli government and its head and its proxies. The criminals of the occupation – to The Hague."

Former Knesset Member Meirav Ben-Ari responded to Cassif, "Every day that you sit in the Knesset is a disgrace, but the biggest problem is that you do not even represent your voters, you zero."

Cassif, a Hebrew University professor who replaced MK Dov Khenin as the sole Jewish representative in the Hadash party, has drawn criticism for his comparisons of the Israeli leaders and even the State of Israel to the Nazi party and Nazi-era Germany.

Cassif once shared a Facebook post calling Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) “neo-Nazi scum”.

In 2017, he was recorded during a class comparing the State of Israel to Nazi Germany, warning that Israel was “on a slippery slope” to fascism.

Before the April election, the Central Elections Committee decided to disqualify Cassif from running, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision.