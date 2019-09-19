Do Americans prefer Israel over the PA?

Dr. Michal Hatuel-Radoshitzky and Dr. Mark Heller discusses public opinion and public discourse vis-à-vis Israel in the United States and beyond, in the context of several developments.

These include a March poll published by Gallup with findings regarding the American public's support for Israel compared to support for the Palestinians, and controversial statements by Democratic Congresswomen Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib regarding the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S. and U.S.-Israel relations.

What are the implications of the underlying trends for the future of U.S.-Israel relations? When does legitimate criticism morph into anti-Semitism? How does President Trump's response to these developments and the newly coined term "Jexodus" come into play? And are there parallel lines between developments in the Democratic Party and the British Labor Party, or Europe in general?