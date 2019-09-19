UTJ MKs to seek permission to meet with Lapid

Haredi MKs to meet Rabbi Haim Kanievsky to ask permission to meet Yair Lapid to discuss possible unity government.

Members of the United Torah Judaism party will ask their rabbinical leadership to rescind their veto on joining a coalition with Yair Lapid.

Channel 12 News reported that MKs from UTJ's Degel Hatorah faction will visit Rabbi Haim Kanievsky's house on Thursday evening and request a green light for a meeting with Lapid to discuss a possible unity government between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages will meet next week, and in accordance with the evening's results, it may be asked to approve a meeting with Lapid, subject to maintaining the status quo and removing the Blue and White party's veto on sitting in a government with Netanyahu.