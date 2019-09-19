An Israeli Arab supports Israel and pays the price

Sara Zoabi is one of the few Israeli Arab citizens who speaks out in defense of Israel and protests the false accusations and attacks against Israel by other Arabs. On her Facebook page, she describes herself as "Fights at any price for the sake of my state, the State of Israel, and for love, peace and justice. And doesn't allow anyone to dictate my life to me."

However, Zoabi truly does pay a terrible price for her determination to stand up for Israel. She's been attacked by other Arabs numerous times. Arabs have come to her home and beaten her up. She was kicked in the stomach while buying something in the pharmacy and she regularly receives menacing threats on Facebook.

This week, Sara was fulfilling her civic duty by voting for the second time this year. She was warmly greeted by the Jewish workers but an Arab from the Joint List dispelled the warmth by cursing at her and calling her a traitor.

