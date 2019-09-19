A shared sorrow: OneFamily finds light in the pain of terror

"OneFamily gave me a sense of belonging, love, mentors and partners. It gave me time to be with my siblings without worrying when it will happen, where it will happen, what we'll eat and what we'll do. Just pack bags and come," said Tzofia Dickstein-Nadivi, who lost her parents, Chana and Yosef and her 10-year-old brother Shuval 17 years ago in a terror attack.

"When I was a girl, I belonged to a group in OneFamily," Dickstein-Nadivi said. "We went on trips together, had parties, and visited restaurants. We developed a special friendship between us that a stranger wouldn't be able to understand. When there is a OneFamily event I always confirm that I'm coming even before I look at my calendar. The atmosphere is special - there's joy and laughter and sadness. We feel free to be happy and sad as well. We speak without words and feel the togetherness."

OneFamily has been assisting families affected by terror for 18 years. Today, it assists no less than 3,600 families and over the years, more than 7,000 families have been helped. Yes, you read that correctly. It's difficult to grasp the extent of these families' suffering.

OneFamily is currently engaging in a mass fundraising campaign. "We've been raising money from abroad for 18 years, and today people from abroad say that there are people in Israel who can help," said Chantal Blezberg, the founder and CEO of OneFamily. We've set a goal of NIS 7 million. We hope that supporters across the sea will reach out when they see that Israelis are also willing to open their wallets."

Blezberg explained that Israel does take care of its terror victims but OneFamily fulfills needs that the Israeli government doesn't provide for. "When we met families affected by terror 18 years ago, they said they weren't receiving much and they were lacking the tools to continue on and stand on their feet."

OneFamily initially only assisted families with financial support but over time they began assisting families in many other ways, such as psychological assistance, personal guidance, support groups, workshops, legal representation, camps and therapeutic resorts, scholarships, etc. "We have never done what the state of Israel needs to do and does," Blezberg said. "We can pay for someone to help the family, pay for surgery or tuition and pay rent. The state provides the widow with a small income. These people have paid a heavy price for the state of Israel."

A donation instead of a Bat Mitzvah

OneFamily was born on August 9, 2011, the day of the horrific terror attack at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem. The attack took the lives of 15 people and children, leaving behind orphans, bereaved parents and siblings as well as wounding 140 people. "That day was the date of my daughter's bat mitzvah," Blezberg said. "We were planning to have a big party a few days later in Jerusalem."

That summer followed a difficult year in which the second intifada instilled terror on the streets of Israel. Israelis went from one funeral to another, trembling parents waved goodbye to their children on the school bus, not knowing if they would merit seeing them return home safely. "After the Sbarro attack, we said that it's impossible to celebrate and we decided to cancel the party." The Blezberg family took the money earmarked for the party, their extended family donated some more and they decided to donate the money to the bereaved families and those wounded in the attack. "We thought that it would a Bat Mitzvah project. We would help the victims of the Sbarro attack. But then there was another attack and another attack and we thought: what, we're not going to help these people? That's how it all began."

Since then, the Blezberg family lives and breathes the pain and needs of families affected by terrorism. "We felt that the terror attack in Sbarro was related to us because it happened on our daughter's birthday. We were very affected by it - it touched us."

OneFamily tries to personally connect with each family in order to assist each one according to their specific needs. It begins at the Shiva [seven days of mourning], when the family's pain is raw and intense and continues for years later. "It's different for each family. A widowed mother with children, a bereaved family which lacks a supportive extended family, bereaved parents with a rocky marriage - each family has other challenges as well. Sometimes, the couple needs help with their marriage, sometimes it's the relationship between the parents and the children, and often the whole family needs family therapy."

Additionally, OneFamily runs support groups for bereaved parents and widows as well as getaways. "Our youth department is very strong. We provide activities for children as well as three sleepaway camps throughout the year. Children want to be part of it. They understand that there they can cry and talk and be happy and it's all okay."

"Leveraging Difficulty and Disadvantage"

"OneFamily representatives were already there at Shiva," said Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered a year and a half ago on his way home. Yael thanked them but she didn't contact them later and didn't really cooperate. "I rejected the help because I was so busy after the murder, but also because I wouldn't allow myself to admit I needed them. I tried to convey an attitude of 'everything is fine with us.' I had a type of fear that no one should think that we're broken. I rejected all help and support from anyone I wasn't familiar with."

As Passover approached, Shevach managed to take the plunge and spoke with a OneFamily representative. "I went there once and met some families. My girls started going to the children's activities. This was also hard for me at first. Why should they spend a few days with kids and people they didn't know? Widows and orphans told me they would get there what they can't get anywhere else, that there everyone has a shared sorrow. Each one has a story of a parent who died or someone was wounded, and there they can talk about it and share their grief. When you're in regular society, you can't talk about it. You want to but it's unpleasant to bring it up all the time. There, it's not a problem to even make fun of your situation."

"The goal of the terrorists is to destroy but OneFamily not only doesn't let people fall but it even helps people to grow even more than they would have otherwise," Shevach said. "They leverage the difficulty and disadvantage to bring people to a better place."

Blezberg says that each family responds differently to OneFamily's offer of help. "There are families who really don't want help and families who say thank you very much and come. There was a family that hadn't heard about us and thought we had come to request a donation. We say to the families at Shiva: 'Everyone is around now. We'll come back in a few weeks when you have the time to hear and understand what we have to offer. Our employees accompany families for years and know them and their needs. That's our advantage over the social workers who change every few years."

Another advantage is the deep and lasting friendship that bereaved families form with other bereaved families. "We accompany families in the hospitals as well. We send someone else who has gone through the same thing and can say that there's light at the end of the tunnel. When they hear it from someone who has been in the hospital for months and eventually got better, it gives them hope."

This year, more families joined the horrible cycle of terror. Do you ever say: "Enough, I don't have the strength anymore"?

"It's painful. In OneFamily we always pray that no more families join us, that no one else has to go through the nightmare these people are going through. It's the only family that we hope doesn't grow. I just ask that more and more people help. If people donate, we can offer more support."